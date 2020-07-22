Ivanka Trump, daughter of and advisor to president Donald Trump, will visit Colorado on Thursday and Friday to highlight the administration's conservation and affordable child care efforts.
The two-day tour will include a Thursday visit to Rocky Mountain National Park to highlight the Great American Outdoors Act, during which she will visit the park's discovery center and deliver remarks. Joining her will be Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, a Colorado native, according to a Wednesday morning statement from a White House spokesman.
Ivanka Trump will tour a Denver-area child care facility on Friday and participate in a discussion with its director, parents, workers and local stakeholders regarding "the important need to reopen child care centers for working families and best practices to ensure a healthy and safe return for all children and workers," referencing pandemic-related facility closures.
Joining her will be Colorado's U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican; U.S. Department of Labor Director Laurie Todd Smith; and Lynn Johnson, assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families, according to the statement.
“I am looking forward to visiting the great state of Colorado and learning how this administration’s policies are helping citizens across the state," said Ivanka Trump in a statement, which thanked Gardner for his efforts in supporting the administration's "pro-family" policies.
In a Wednesday morning statement, Gardner said he was honored to meet with the president's daughter, as well as Smith and Johnson, and would "fight to make sure Coloradans have the resources necessary to get through the COVID-19 pandemic."
“Parents in Colorado and across our country are concerned with making sure that child care is available and schools are reopening safely,” Gardner said, adding that he will continue to "support the safety of childcare operations in Colorado."
Colorado child care facilities have been allowed, and even encouraged, to operate during the pandemic, including during Gov. Jared Polis' "stay at home" order earlier this spring.
The Great American Outdoors Act, sponsored by Gardner and introduced in March, would establish the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, which would support deferred maintenance projects on federal lands with up to $1.9 billion each fiscal year. It would be funded by 50% of all revenue from energy development on federal lands and water. It would also make funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund permanent.
In the statement released by the White House, Berhardt called the legislation "historic" and said it would fix aging infrastructure in national parks.
The bill passed the Senate last month. The House was slated to take it up Wednesday.
Gardner, running for re-election in a state where the president is deeply unpopular with voters, is likely to continue highlighting bipartisan accomplishments like the act, which drew praise from conservation groups that are typically opposed to the incumbent and his environmental record. He faces Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper, founder of a brewpub and restaurant empire and the former two-term governor of the state, on November's ticket.
The visit is Ivanka Trump's first to Colorado since last July, when she visited Lockheed Martin’s space-division headquarters in Jefferson County to discuss the shifting nature of work and changing face of the workforce. Two months prior she visited Highlands Ranch, where she met with law enforcement officials who responded to the STEM School shooting.
Colorado Politics reporters Ernest Luning and Joey Bunch contributed to this report.