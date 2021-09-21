Refugees who have lived in Colorado Springs for a while say they can relate to the experiences of the tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees on the verge of resettling in the United States.
“It’s not easy,” said Sohaila Fariyar, who has a law degree and left Afghanistan six years ago at age 35. “There are so many things you are not used to; you have to learn everything from scratch.”
But she and other expatriates plan on helping incoming Afghan refugees.
It goes beyond giving back, said Dr. Vinh Chung, a Colorado Springs dermatologist whose family escaped communist oppression in Vietnam in 1979, when he was 3.
“It’s more than just a moral obligation; it gives me joy and excitement,” he said. “I know what it feels like when we respond with love.
“I’m here today because of a group of people who cared and saw us as people beyond the problem.”
Chung was among 93 “boat people” rescued 42 years ago from a flimsy lost fishing boat on the South China Sea by Denver-based World Vision. The refugees were near death from dehydration, as Chung describes in his book, “Where the Wind Leads.”
Chung’s family members today hold 21 university degrees, including Chung’s Doctor of Medicine from Harvard Medical School.
“Because of my experiences, I’m able to see this is not a refugee problem,” Chung said of the current Afghan situation. “These are men, women and children made in the image of God.
“I’ve seen what courage can do in times of loss and despair. Courage provides hope. Why not respond in a way that provides the most hope that is dignifying to refugees that have suffered so much trauma?”
Chung is involved with the local movement to integrate the new Afghans to the city.
He remembers “very clearly” how he could not speak one word of English but could recognize caring looks on Sunday school teachers’ faces, and the smiles and nods of the church members who met his family at the airport upon arrival.
“I want to do the same thing, to convey to them we’re so glad you are here. You made it out. You’re welcome here. We’ll do everything to help you.”
Fariyar, her husband and son came to the U.S. as special immigrant visa holders so they could stay alive, she said.
Fariyar’s work with the U.S. Agency for International Development and at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul endangered her life, she said.
“Fundamentalist and terrorist groups were against women working with the (democratic reform),” she said. “Many people were identified as a target. I would be killed if I stayed in Afghanistan with my family.”
Lutheran Family Services helped the family obtain identification and other basics to start their new life and adjust to American ways.
One of the hardest parts, she said, was that her husband was a professor in Afghanistan but worked as a dishwasher after they came to Colorado Springs.
“It was a huge change,” Fariyar said, “but we were happy we were safe.”
She now works at Lutheran Family Services as a case coach. What she likes most about America is that she’s free.
“I have the right to talk and choose why I cover (her head with a hijab) or not,” Fariyar said. “I have the freedom to choose for myself, for my life.”