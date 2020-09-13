Pikes Peak still reigns over the city and the Garden of the Gods is as impressive as ever, so it’s easy to think little has changed in Colorado Springs, yet plenty of reminders indicate otherwise.
Seeing most people with half their faces covered and signs admonishing us to maintain social distance signal life in our city, and elsewhere, is different than it was in early March. The ever-growing list of transformations only adds an exclamation point.
Restaurants, sports venues, concert halls, movie theaters, fitness centers, government buildings, among others, have changed -- if they’re open at all. Reduced hours, out-of-business notices and limited access are signs of COVID-19 times. Yet, it’s not all doom and gloom.
“If there’s a silver lining it would be that so many more people are discovering the outdoors,” says Susan Davies, executive director Trails and Open Space. “As an organization we went ‘hurray,’ we were delighted. People are buying bikes, riding bikes, hiking, learning about parks they never knew about.”
Increased trail use, though, does create some issues, as Davies notes, ““We have a lot of new people on our trails, which are more crowded than normal. People may not know the rules of road, so to speak. In early April we were hearing some parks and trails described as being like the 4th of July weekend. It’s been like a July 4th weekend every day.”
Restaurants also have a new look. Some have taken advantage of outdoor seating, but all have capacity limits, require masks and many added curbside pickup as an option for diners.
“We went curbside from the beginning,” explains Jerry Mollica, who opened Mollica's Italian Market and Deli in 1987 with his parents. “We never closed because we have the market. We did close the dining room.” However, since it reopened, all Mollica has to say about the situation is “It’s strange.”
He attributes this to expectations. “Everyone expects something different and we all want something that’s probably never going to happen: some sense of normalcy. I hope I’m wrong about that, but I’m not sure we’ll ever get back to where we were March 1.”
For Nikki Rainey, co-owner of Nana’s Quilt Cottage in Old Colorado City, business has fared well in spite of COVID-19. “We’re pretty adaptable. We were able to serve the community because people needed fabric for masks and to be able to cope.”
She adds, “We changed how we ran our business. Now we’re in people’s homes thanks to the online classes. We offer free and paid classes. As a result, new relationships have been established.”
What Rainey says she misses are the face-to-face classes. “We do have a classroom in our store and we were used to running several classes every day. Those haven’t come back. We miss that part because it’s a place to gather and socialize, share ideas. Now we meet in a different way.”
The social gatherings are among the most obvious deviations from social norms. The few outdoor concerts offered have limited capacity. Some indoor movie theaters are slowly reopening with restrictions, but pop-up drive-in movies have grown in popularity. Art galleries host virtual events. And it’s possible to bring cultural events to one’s home, business or other meeting place thanks to the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region (COPPR). According to the COPPR website Curbside Culture “delivers the performing arts out into the community by facilitating small-scale live performances – in appropriately social distanced circumstances …”
Rainey says, “Attitude plays a big part in how we get through this. Staying home with time to sew. It’s what we all dreamed of.”
Mollica notes, “As a city I think we’re doing fine. We’re all in the same boat. The health department has been awesome and City Council is holding its own. This is all new to all of us.”
Still, Davies acknowledges looking forward to a post-COVID period. “We’re in a new level of normalcy, but I will be OK when masks go away and when we can invite people for social gatherings – and actually hold (fundraising) live events. I would like to have some of my favorite places be less crowded, but I think now that people have tasted what the outdoors have to offer, they will want to keep being outside.”