Starting Monday morning, The Gazette begins a new chapter in its 148-year history.
A brand new sister publication, The Denver Gazette, will begin publishing up the road 60 miles.
This time, no paper.
The new Denver Gazette will be an interactive digital newspaper that arrives every morning at 5 a.m. on phones, iPads and computers. Though it will be digital, it will have the look and feel of a real newspaper, with a beginning, middle and an end.
"The satisfaction of completing and reading something, and feeling like you're done, is not something you typically get on the internet," former Rocky Mountain News editor John Temple told our reporter Rich Laden recently. "But an edition approach gives you that feeling. It's sort of like, 'I’m done, I don’t need to look at any more news, this will give me my news for the day.'"
Why are we expanding the Gazette brand into the Denver market?
We think Denver could use a new voice, from a publication that's locally owned and committed long term to the mission of journalism and to the state of Colorado. We think Denver could use a little more of what Colorado Springs already has.
"Denver has always been a news-hungry and news-savvy city," our publisher Chris Reen said when announcing the new newspaper. "We think it’s currently underserved in local news and missing a voice. We're committed to high-quality journalism and adding to the conversation.
"At the same time," he said, "COVID has accelerated digital adoption and usage — we see that with remote work and learning. Launching a fully digital, interactive, next-generation newspaper at this time is leaning into that technology advancement."
The Denver Gazette will feature the same kind of coverage the Colorado Springs Gazette specializes in: city hall and legislative news, suburban and statewide reporting, business, national and international coverage, outdoor trends, entertainment and local editorials.
"It will give you a complete picture of what’s happening locally and nationally, and in sports and business and local news," Reen said.
It will resemble a printed newspaper in a tabloid format similar to the old Rocky Mountain News, with a front page, sections and news pages that readers can flip through on their devices. But the paper will also have videos, podcasts, photo galleries, interactive ads and even stories that will read themselves to you aloud.
So, what's in it for Colorado Springs, you ask?
For one thing, we're adding more reporters and editors to the company, many of whom will be focusing on statewide coverage coming out of Denver. "What happens in Denver impacts our entire state," is how Reen put it. Those state-focused stories will appear in the Colorado Springs paper as well as the Denver paper.
Our new Denver staff will be a force multiplier for the staffs of the Colorado Springs Gazette and our other sister publications like Colorado Politics, Out There Colorado, The Pikes Peak Courier, The Trilakes Tribune, the Cheyenne Edition and the Woodmen Edition. When content from Denver or any of those publications is relevant for Colorado Springs, we can include it in your local paper as well.
We also have a sister publication in Washington, the Washington Examiner, and more of those stories will begin to appear in the Denver paper and your local newspaper as well.
We're also expanding partnerships with other media companies like KKTV in Colorado Springs, 9News in Denver and Colorado Community Media. All of that means a wider range of stories, video and photos will be available to Gazette readers in the Springs now.
We're also adding features to the Colorado Springs paper thanks to the expansion, like dedicated coverage of state news. And expanded pages of Sports box scores, recaps and results. And a new page dedicated to Sports wagering.
All of which means Colorado Springs and Colorado will have more journalism in their future.
And when there are more journalists shining their lights, I would argue, the state, Denver and Colorado Springs are better illuminated. The state conversation is richer and more representative. The voiceless have more voices in their corner.
We know ourselves better when we see more of our own stories daily told. We know better where the problems are, how to fix them. We’re a better place with more light.
At their best, daily newspapers are the tent poles for the state tent, a tent where everyone can gather and be heard, a tent big enough for us to hash out our differences with respect for one another rather than shout at each other from the barricaded trenches of social media.
And frankly, we in the business think the tent collapses without strong newspapers, that a state must have a loud and persistent conscience to function properly. Just like a good and righteous person.
The Gazette tent just got a lot bigger, thanks to our generous and caring owner.
Come on in, there's room for everybody.