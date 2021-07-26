A Colorado Springs family is celebrating after their 18-year-old daughter won the first U.S. gold medal for taekwondo at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Sunday morning. Her name is Anastasija Zolotic, and she has lived and trained in Colorado Springs since 2019.
The Zolotic family is currently in Orlando cheering on their daughter from more than 5,000 miles away. Anastasija’s mother, Dragana Zolotic, spoke with Gazette news partner KKTV Sunday morning. She says her daughter has always been talented and has had her sights set on the Olympics since she was little.
“She showed talent early; I want to say she was like 10 or 11 when they started taking her to tournaments,” says Dragana.
While the family is celebrating their highest of highs, it started off the weekend on a low note. Dragana tells KKTV as they were leaving for Orlando on Friday, they noticed items missing from outside their home.
Colorado Springs police say a 2015 and 2019 Polaris sportsman and trailer were stolen from the Zolotic residence on July 23. If you have any information on the missing ATVs or trailer, call police at 444-0000.