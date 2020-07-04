If he had the choice, which he doesn't, 10-year-old Lincoln Reeves would rather clean up his neighborhood than his bedroom.
Making his bed and putting away laundry are chores. Sweeping sidewalks, filling potholes in the alley, clearing out storm drains and (now, that he’s almost 11) mowing lawns — that's a calling.
“He’s just always loved to do manual labor,” said his father, Jeremy. “He has five or six orange safety cones he sets out when he’s sweeping the sidewalks. It’s super cute. It’s just what he likes to do for fun.”
On a recent morning, like most mornings, Lincoln was the first of his five brothers and sisters to wake and head down for breakfast, and a discussion about the day’s schedule.
There was talk of tidying (see: above) and then about his plans, which “usually involve riding his bike and doing some kind of ‘work,’” said his mom, Diane.
A few weeks ago, it was cleaning up the detritus from a street construction project outside their home in Colorado Springs’ Patty Jewett neighborhood.
On this particular morning, it’s a scheduled gig, mowing a lawn just up the street.
“I haven’t done a lot of mowing yet. I’ve done a couple houses, so it’s new,” said Lincoln, who dreams of someday running his own lawn mowing business. “I think they’re all fun. All yards. You don’t really have anything to mow in our yard, except weeds. Maybe a little bit of grass.”
Do a job you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.
Volunteer to do a job that’s needed, and you’ll make an impression — especially if you’re a friendly, flaxen-haired almost 'tween on a singular mission.
Jeremy and Diane first noticed their son’s eye for order long before he was old enough to lift a broom, when he was a toddler and the family lived in a second-floor apartment in St. Louis. Lincoln would arrange his Matchbox cars on the windowsill, to mirror the cars parked below on the street.
“This was sort of like this three-dimensional world that he was mimicking on the windowsill,” Jeremy said. “Like, when I was a kid I would drive Matchbox cars around and make vroom vroom sounds. He was building full cities, and setting them up almost like still-life settings. So he’s always loved to sort of create order in his toys.”
The family moved to the home on Custer Avenue in Colorado Springs in 2014. Last summer, Lincoln started heading out on his bike, to tackle cleanup on his street and alley.
“You can tell, he’s always on the lookout for stuff he can sweep or clean up, when he’s out,” Diane said. “He’s always paying attention.”
All the kids have their individual passions, except maybe baby Pax, who's a year-and-a-half. Lincoln, the middle child, is the only one with a leaning toward landscaping, said Jeremy, who repurposed an old bike baby trailer, covering it with planks so Lincoln could have something to tow around his supplies and gear.
He’d told his son he’d have to wait until he was 12 before using the lawn mower, but Lincoln managed to whittle him down.
“Every time when I would mow the yard he would come and sit on the porch and watch, and he loved seeing the whole process happen,” Jeremy said. “One time he asked if he could just mow a strip, just to try. And he did it. I let him mow, like, 10 feet of the yard. It was hard for him to push, but he did really well.”
Maybe six months later, Lincoln announced, “I think I got this.” He mowed the backyard, then pushed the mower around to the front yard, and did that too.
“And he was mowing,” Jeremy said. “He wasn’t patient enough to wait ‘til he was 12. He’s very safe about it.”
Soon enough, Lincoln had his first paying job, just up the street. A friend of his parents, and fellow cycling fan, had seen him out on his bike, and had a deal: $20 in advance, for a month of weekly lawn mowing.
“It was a great learning experience for Lincoln, and there’s just been a ton of support like that for him,” Jeremy said.
Ron Elstun first noticed the cheerful boy cycling the neighborhood, with his tools and often a buddy of about the same age, sometime in the spring.
“They were just stopping and cleaning out trash from the gutters. No one was asking them to do it, they were just doing it on their own,” said Elstun, 68, who grew up in this neighborhood, and, as a kid, mowed lawns and delivered papers. “I did all that stuff. I didn’t clean up trash, though."
It wasn’t just the personal nostalgia that got to him.
“I was just thrilled to see someone just being able to roam the neighborhood on his bike,” said Elstun. “We just all watched Lincoln ride around, with his cart and broom on the back. So we just hired him one day to sweep the sidewalks.”
From there, Elstun and his wife developed a rapport with the youngster.
When Lincoln hit 125 miles in the week after another neighbor, a bike mechanic, gifted him a mileage tracker, he proudly announced the achievement to Elstun.
When he rides by the house, he stops to pet their dogs, and just to chat.
They’re not the only ones.
“He knows everybody, and they know him — even our neighbours who don’t spend a lot of time outside, know Lincoln — and they all say ‘Hi’ to Lincoln and wave,” Elstun said. “It’s just fun having somebody like this in the neighborhood. Having Lincoln around here has just been uplifting to the whole neighborhood. People just love seeing him ride down the street. And Emmet, the two of them riding around together.”
Despite seeing and chatting with Lincoln regularly, throughout the long months of the pandemic shutdown, Elstun had never met Lincoln's parents.
That changed in mid-June, when Lincoln's bike was stolen.
The day of the theft, Lincoln had finished his work and left his bike propped by the front porch. When he went out later to put it away, it was gone.
“It was a hard night for him, for sure,” said Jeremy, who posted about the theft on the website Nextdoor, seeking any tips or sightings.
Someone suggested he put up a link so people could donate money for a replacement.
“We just wanted to get his bike back, and the support just came out of the woodwork,” he said. “All these people saying ‘Oh, we love seeing Lincoln out on his bike,’ and how can we help?"
It takes a village to raise a child.
Sometimes it works the other way, too.
“I’ve met so many neighbors through him. I’ll be walking around, and hear ‘Are you Lincoln’s mom? We love Lincoln!’” said Diane. “I really had no idea. So, yeah, I just … I feel more connected to our neighborhood, ever since Lincoln had bigger boundaries to ride his bike, and do what he does. I feel like he has blossomed, and our relationship with the neighborhood has blossomed, too.”