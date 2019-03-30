So much for March departing like a lamb.
Two days after Colorado Springs basked in a near record high temperature, winter returned with a vengeance Friday.
Rain turned to punishing hail that shut down Interstate 25, snow covered cars and fields and a tornado touched down in eastern El Paso County.
Reports of funnel clouds starting rolling in to the National Weather Service about 4 p.m. in the northeastern part of the county. A trained weather spotted then confirmed the tornado that touched down between Falcon and Peyton.
Meteorologists with the weather service were determining Saturday where the tornado touched down and lifted and assessing property damage.
The weather service so far has received reports via social media of winds ripping off a brick facade on a house and some destruction at an RV park, said Meteorologist Brad Carlberg.
The surprise storm tore the walls from the foundation of Tammy Davis's home in Peyton, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. She was watching her grandchildren when she heard what "sounded like a bomb going off in the backyard like an explosion," she said.
The French doors in her bedroom blew out, and the family hightailed it for the basement.
Davis and her grandchildren were not injured, but her house is now safeguarded by tarps and boards.
"Now I could go cry for a few minutes ... 'I'm alive, I'm so happy,' but in that moment you're just thinking, 'What do we do, how do we get through this?'" she told KKTV Friday.
Davis and her neighbors in Peyton and Falcon got no respite after the tornado. By Saturday morning, 3.3 inches of snow had fallen in the area, according to weather service data.
Another 5 inches was recorded in Palmer Lake, 2 inches in Monument and 1 inch in Colorado Springs.
Hail between ¾ and 1 inch also fell in the city, Carlsberg said. The ice pellets may have been a factor in a nine-car pileup that shut down southbound Interstate 25 underneath the MLK Bypass at 7:15 p.m. Lanes between Circle Drive and Nevada Avenue were shut down until about 9 p.m., Colorado Springs police said.
The whirlwind of weather comes two days after temperatures passed 70 degrees and just missed a record. On Wednesday, temperatures hit 73 degrees just before 3 p.m. at the airport, weather service data show. The record high set in 1988 was 76 degrees.
A red-flag warning was issued for the San Luis Valley between noon and 7 p.m. due to gusty winds and low relative humidity.