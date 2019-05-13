Denver's tiny home village on Monday began the move to its new location in Globeville, a neighborhood in north Denver.
The Colorado Village Collaborative built the village in 2017 to serve as a community for those experiencing homelessness. Those who live in the village share a community restroom and kitchen area. They also govern the village.
It had been operating under a temporary use permit at 38th Avenue and Blake Street in Denver's River North (RiNo) Art District, but needs to move by May 15 because developers are using that land for an apartment complex.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.