Local body shops tell 11 News they have customers coming in almost every day to get their cars checked out after hitting potholes.
“You’re driving. You don’t see a pothole. You hit it. Next thing you know, you’ve got a popped tire, bent control arm,” said Ivan Rios, the manager at Mr. Body Shop. “You’re driving. Your steering wheel is to the side. You don’t know what’s going on until you get it into the shop and have it looked at.”
He said sometimes a lot of repairs are needed and that can cost hundreds of dollars.
“Mostly tires that have been slashed right through the middle, abrasions to the wheel, cracked wheels, bent control arms, tire rods, stabilizer links, things in that nature,” Rios said.