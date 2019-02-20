An owner of a shuttered private Colorado Springs marijuana club has admitted stiffing the IRS for more than $3 million in taxes over under a plea deal announced Wednesday by the Department of Justice.
Andrew C. Poarch and his wife, Shuntay, both 31, took in nearly $10.8 million while operating The Lazy Lion from 2013 to 2016, the DOJ contends
The Poarches opened The Lazy Lion in January 2013 as a private club where members could buy and consume marijuana for a set price each visit, the DOJ said in a news release. The club at at 2502 E. Bijou St., was cash only and had an ATM inside.
The couple never registered with the city to legally run a cannabis club where patrons could consume their own marijuana.
In 2014 alone, the IRS determined that the Poarches' adjusted gross income was $2,807,761, when they claimed it was $19,294 in the tax return they filed.
The next two years, the owners did not file personal income tax returns, the release said. They earned $4,187,499 in the 2015 tax year and $1,325,575 in the 2016 tax year, the IRS said.
For the three years, the couple owed the IRS $3,126,245 in unpaid taxes, according to the DOJ release.
Andrew Poarch is scheduled to be sentenced May 22.
Shuntay Poarch was charged with filing a false tax return Jan. 17. Her trial is set for March 25.
Poarch was described as a military veteran "with a mission to help fellow veterans" in a 2015 article in the Cannabis Business Times about a marijuana investing reality TV show.
FBI and other federal officials raided The Lazy Lion last November, but no charges appear to have been filed.
The Lazy Lion was also part of a lawsuit against the city in 2016 that claimed the City Council's resolution banning the sale or distribution of pot at cannabis clubs was unconstitutional. The ban, passed in March 2016, gave the clubs that existed before 2015 eight years to shut down. The lawsuit was dismissed in November 2016.