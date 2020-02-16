The Los Angeles Kings won a 3-1 thriller over the Colorado Avalanche in their outdoor game at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium on Saturday night. But thousands of fans didn't see large portions of the game, and many left before its conclusion, thanks to a horrific traffic mess that turned 45-minute journeys from Denver into four-plus-hour expeditions.

"We left at 3:30 in the afternoon. And we just walked in," said Mario Kontny, an Avalanche season-ticket holder who entered the stadium during the second intermission of a game with a scheduled 6 p.m. MT start. He said the trip from the southern part of Denver to the Air Force Academy would normally take less than an hour.

As the Stadium Series game started, lines of cars seeking to enter the parking lots were visible from the stadium. There were still cars sitting bumper-to-bumper trying to enter as the second period started. Fans were still entering the stadium during the second intermission, nearly two hours after the event started.

"I got up on the grass and parked my car on some dirt hill. It's insanity," he said. "I missed two periods. I missed [intermission performer] Sam Hunt. What are we paying for? I'm probably going to watch 20 minutes and head out because it's going to be just as chaotic leaving."

