An Iraqi refugee accused of shooting and critically wounding a Colorado Springs police officer was charged in court Thursday.
Prosecutors filed eight counts against Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, in the Aug. 2 shooting of Cem Duzel, including felony counts of attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree assault and menacing.
Duzel, who was shot in the head, remains in critical condition, police say. The officer was wounded while responding to a call of shots fired east of the U.S. Olympic Training Center.
Al Khammasi, who also was injured, was discharged from a hospital last week and booked into the El Paso County jail. He has missed two recent court appearances by refusing to leave the jail, including on Wednesday. During his appearance Thursday, Al Khammasi had a bandage on his left hand. He did not speak, and his court-appointed attorney waived a reading of his charges in court.
Al Khammasi was due to be deported in 2016 until an immigration court halted his removal, citing a federal appeals court decision that invalidated the grounds of his deportation.