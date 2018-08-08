An Iraqi refugee facing an attempted murder charge in the shooting of a Colorado Springs police officer has been released from the hospital.

Karrar Al Khammasi, 31, who suffered unspecified injuries during an Aug. 2 confrontation with police, was booked into El Paso County jail Wednesday upon his release from UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central. A mug shot shows he has a bandage on his neck.

The officer he is accused of wounding, Cem Duzel, remained in critical condition as of Tuesday. An update wasn’t released by police Wednesday.

The defendant, who is being held without bond, declined to appear for his first advisement hearing Wednesday. That hearing was rescheduled for Thursday, a clerk said.

Al Khammasi has been linked to a string of crimes since his arrival in the U.S. in 2012.

The Gazette reported this week that he had been slated for deportation in 2016 after a conviction for felony trespassing, but immigration proceedings against him were terminated after a federal court struck down the government’s basis for his removal.

Duzel’s shooting came roughly six months after El Paso County sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty by a gunman who was then fatally shot by officers.