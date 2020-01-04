In the shadows of a London arena, six Iranian journalists were chanting in support of their nation’s gnarly Greco-Roman wrestler. Not exactly sure what they were chanting. I don’t speak Farsi.
It was the 2012 London Olympics, and I was the irritated American journalist down the row from the Iranians. I had been taught to embrace objectivity at sporting events. It’s always them when it comes to athletes and teams. It’s never us. And, for sure, no cheering in the press box.
The Gazette has sent me to five Olympics on four continents, journeys that resulted in a wide assortment of surprising and challenging fun. The biggest surprise and challenge?
Mingling with Iranians.
At the 2004 Athens Games, I wandered into a group of Iranian journalists interviewing an Iranian cyclist. The instant I arrived, the journalists and cyclist began a silently intense group stare down with the invading American. The message was clear: Get out of here.
A few minutes later, one of the Iranians approached me. He expressed regret for the way I had been treated. He also made sure none of his Iranian comrades could see us talking.
We traded stories for several minutes. His sister lived on the outskirts of Denver, and he wanted to someday see Colorado’s mountains. He said he had nothing against me or any other American.
“It’s our governments,” he said.
Yes, it is our governments. True then. True now. True forever.
Don’t fall for any pitch, regardless of political party, that steers you toward hating Iranians or toward believing Iranians hate Americans. Iranians don’t despise us. They don’t want us dead. This is a general statement, and, yes, there might be a stray Iranian somewhere who hates Americans, but you get my point.
The average Iranian is too busy worrying about putting food on the table and the well-being of those he/she loves to waste time wishing harm to some far-away American reading a newspaper column.
This summer, I spent an afternoon with Erna Gray, a 91-year-old who lives on the plains in Falcon. She grew up during the savage days of World War II in Karlsruhe, Germany, where she witnessed American bomber pilots deliver carnage to her city. She never will forget seeing mangled corpses on the streets.
She was taught to hate Americans, but the lesson failed to stick. The lesson failed because of Erna’s surging empathy.
One afternoon when she was 13, she saw a captured American pilot being led through the streets. She knew he was probably doomed. She spent a long moment looking at his face, and she saw the faces of her three brothers serving in the German army. They served because they had to serve, and the menace they delivered to German enemies was nothing personal. The war transformed many a young man into a killing machine.
Erna could sense the confusion and terror in the American’s face.
“I felt sorry for him,” Erna said.
She realized, as a teenager, a crucial truth. We — as in all of us on Earth — are vastly more similar than different. We pursue the same blessings. We ponder the same sufferings.
I attended college during the height of the Iran hostage crisis. Of course, this being America, some bright light recorded a song that called for the bombing of Iran. “Bomb, bomb, bomb Iran,” sang Vince Vance & the Valiants to the tune of “Barbara Ann,” made popular by the Beach Boys. At the time, I laughed.
Today, the words sicken me.
As I wandered the wrestling venue at the London Games, I saw girls, boys, women, men wearing shirts that read “IRAN.” I saw couples laughing. I saw a family eating vegetarian pizza, and it could have been a happy scene from Leon Gessi’s pizza parlor in Colorado Springs.
And I saw Iranian sportswriters dancing and shouting and celebrating when Omid Haji Noroozi won the 132-pound gold medal competition. Their wrestler had won, so they had won. They didn’t care if they put on a distracting and inappropriate and unprofessional cheerleading show.
But, hey, it also served as a gripping and thoroughly human display of pure joy.
One of the Iranians saw me staring at the group of happy sportswriters.
“I am sorry,” he said in halting English. “We are crazy.”
Oh, I wasn’t so sure about that. We talked and laughed for a few minutes, and when departing I shook hands with each of my new cheerleader/Iranian friends.