Colorado recycling initiatives are getting a major boost from an Iowa-based company that refurbishes recycled beverage cartons into building materials.
The ReWall Company will expand production to Colorado by April 2019 with the help of a $1.5 million grant from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, "closing the loop" on the life cycle of discarded cartons.
"There is no reason for fibers, plastics, organics and other discarded materials to end up in a landfill or be hauled out of Colorado to be recycled in another state or overseas," said ReWall's CEO and founder Jan Rayman. "Waste is another resource that we are creating a market for."
Rayman said ReWall expects to select a location for the facility by the end of November. Fifteen people will be employed at the facility, though he anticipates the plant to have a ripple effect on employment numbers for haulers, processors and other parts of the supply chain.
Thirty cartons make up a single 2 feet by 2 feet ReWall ceiling tile, and at least 400 cartons are recycled in every 1/2 inch x 4 foot by 8 foot ReWall board, the company reports. Each truckload of ReWall products prevents about 300,000 cartons from hitting landfills.
The final materials are mold and water resistant and are made using an electric hydraulic presser that slashes water waste and salvages 100 percent of the carton.
Millions of cartons out of landfills and into production lines will aide Colorado's well-below average diversion rate. Only 12 percent of the 10.3 million tons of waste in Colorado was diverted from landfills in 2017 compared with the national rate of 34 percent. Many counties, including El Paso County, don't have a system to calculate diversion rates.
"ReWall's efforts will definitely contribute to our diversion goals," said Laurie Johnson, the executive director of Recycle Colorado. "For one thing, we'll have metrics to calculate the state of recycling."
Welcoming ReWall is just the beginning of a grander push to attract end markets for recyclable materials to Colorado. Though two companies — Momentum Recycling and Clear Intentions — process and upcycle glass, no other major end market for recyclables existed in Colorado, said Eric Heyboer, state Health Department's Recycling Grant Program Administrator.
This means shipping most recyclable materials out of state or overseas. With China's recent ban on the importation of recycled plastics, the U.S. has scrambled to find an outlet for its waste.
In Colorado and the Intermountain West, the added challenge is transporting recyclables —especially heavy materials like glass — from rural areas far distances to processing plants in urban centers.
"When you're trying to collect materials and bring them to a market, the transportation and hauling costs can make or break the business," Heyboer said. "You're bringing from Ridgeway to the Front Range, then to Georgia and maybe overseas. Every step in the transportation chain has costs, which makes the economics a real challenge."
With in-state end markets like ReWall, though, haulers no longer need to ship out of state. The cut in transportation costs could incentivize companies to provide recycling infrastructure to rural Colorado, Heyboer said.
"Momentum, Clear Intentions and ReWall are the exact models we’re hoping to replicate with all the materials that we collect," he said. "That’s how to make recycling sustainable: keep it domestic."
Momentum, for example, enlarged Colorado's glass recycling from 6 percent to 23 percent since they opened their plant in Broomfield in 2016.
Even without ReWall, the state's economy has benefited from the recycling industry, which sustains more than 85,000 jobs and accounts for about 5 percent of Colorado's overall economic output, the state Health Department reported in 2014. This amounted to nearly $1.3 billion per year in state and local tax revenue.
"China's ban is a challenge for the U.S. because it happened so fast and we were not ready," said Johnson. "But it's a huge benefit for us to both inspire people to create domestic end markets and for producers to make sustainable packaging."
The $1.5 million given to ReWall builds on more than $17 million in Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity grants doled out by the state Health Department so far. Last week, the department launched a new program called NextCycle, which will mentor and fund pilot end market programs.
"We want to capitalize on the momentum of projects like ReWall and Momentum and expand into markets utilizing other recyclable materials or providing infrastructure for rural areas," Heyboer said.