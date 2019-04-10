Investigators seized 758 marijuana plants Tuesday from a suspected illegal grow in eastern El Paso County — "one of the largest illegal marijuana cultivation operations" locally, the Sheriff's Office said.
About 9 a.m., members of the Sheriff's Office Rural Enforcement and Outreach Unit, El Paso County SWAT and the Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division searched a property in the 13000 Block of North Ellicott Highway, a news release says.
During the search, investigators found multiple cultivation sites in dilapidated outbuildings. In addition to the plants, most of which were in the vegetative and flowering stage, they seized cash and a gun.
No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.