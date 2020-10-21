More than $100,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated during a drug bust in Colorado Spring Oct. 10, police said.
Colorado Springs Police obtained a search warrant for a location in the 1900 block of South Chelton Road as a part of an multi-month investigation into gang activity.
2 motorcyclists killed in separate El Paso County crashes, including alleged hit-and-run by Colorado Springs woman
During the search around 2 p.m. police found over 3 pounds of heroin, 170 grams of methamphetamine, as well as other illicit drugs. Hand guns and cash were also found. The street value of the narcotics was $104,000.
Two adults were also arrested but police did not release their names and said the investigation is ongoing.