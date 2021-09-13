The investigation into sexual assault allegations against one of Denver Public School's Board of Education members, Tay Anderson, is complete according to a Monday news release.
The accusations that triggered the investigation came out in May 2021 when a parent testified at a state legislative committee hearing that more than 60 students confided claims of sexual assault by Anderson to her.
Anderson has since denied such claims.
Following the accusations, Anderson briefly recused his duty on the board between May and July 2021.
The Investigative Law Group , a third party selected by DPS, delivered the findings of the investigation to the board's council Monday, according to the board.
"The allegations made against Director Anderson were serious and warranted a thorough, independent review to ensure the safety of the DPS community and a fair process for Director Anderson," the release said.
Board members received and began reviewing the 96-page report Monday, the release stated.
Portions of the report will be redacted to protect the privacy of students who participated in the investigation.
The report will be made available to Anderson on Tuesday , and to the public the following day, according to the DPS board.
The report will be posted to the board's website.
The DPS Board of Education will not be making a statement regarding the report until it has been made public.