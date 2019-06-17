Three days after a truck killed a state trooper who was responding to a crash on Interstate 70, the driver of that 1999 Ford F-250 is cooperating with the investigation, the Colorado State Patrol chief reported Monday.
Trooper William Moden, 37, was struck Friday while investigating a crash on I-70 east of metro Denver, Col. Matthew Packard said at a news conference Monday evening.
Moden was responding to a single-vehicle rollover in which a woman and 18-month-old were ejected. The woman was driving over 100 mph, witnesses told police. Alcohol might have been a contributing factor in that rollover, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office reported.
Moden and another trooper had parked their patrol cars on the right shoulder of I-70 with their lights on about 8 p.m., Packard said. About 9:45 p.m., the man who was driving the 1999 Ford F-250 in the left lane struck the trooper. Moden had been outside his car, investigating the crash scene, the chief said.
He couldn't say whether the truck driver was changing lanes in observance of Colorado's "move over" laws or at what speed the truck was traveling. He also would not release the driver's identity. But driver impairment is not considered a factor.
The emergency medical staff that had just left the rollover scene immediately returned to the spot where Moden had been hit.
A fellow trooper already had begun life-saving measures on Moden before he was taken to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Shortly after 11 p.m., Packard said, Moden was declared dead.
Moden was a 12-year veteran of the State Patrol and is survived by a wife and "large family," Packard said, declining to elaborate.
“The man absolutely loved being a state trooper,” he said. “He wanted to make a difference.”
Moden's patrol vehicle, parked outside his office in Commerce City, has been bedecked with flowers and notes of support.
"It really lifts us up at a time that we need it," said Packard.
For those who would like to leave flowers, cards, or anything else for Trooper Moden, his CSP patrol vehicle is parked in front of his office at 8200 US-85, Commerce City, CO 80022. pic.twitter.com/f6BuXQmc5q— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) June 16, 2019
The trooper's death is being investigated by the Patrol's Vehicular Crimes Unit and Investigative Services Section, he said. More interviews and an examination of the truck still are needed.
A public service for Moden will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Denver First Church of the Nazarene, 3800 E. Hampden Ave. in Englewood.
The trooper's death is a stark reminder of the importance of watching out for roadside law enforcement, Packard said.
"Be mindful of everything going on around you. Small mistakes have big consequences."
Moden was the fourth on-duty trooper struck and killed in less than four years.
Cpl. Daniel Groves, 47, was helping a stranded driver on Interstate 76 in March when he was hit and killed by a driver traveling too fast for weather conditions.
Trooper Cody James Donahue, 34, was hit by a commercial truck driver Nov. 25, 2016, on Interstate 25 near Tomah Road. In 2017, former Gov. John Hickenlooper signed the "Move Over for Cody Act," increasing penalties for drivers who fail to change lanes when passing roadside law enforcement.
Trooper Jaimie Jursevics, 33, had been hit at virtually the same spot, on Interstate 25 near Tomah Road, on Nov. 15, 2015, while investigating a minor crash. She is survived by her husband and a young daughter.