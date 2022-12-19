A standoff between a barricaded suspect and law enforcement lasted several hours in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office reported in a social media post that a suspect involved in a shooting Monday morning was inside a residence in the 9800 block of Rubicon Drive. Nearby residents were asked to shelter-in-place and avoid the area.

On scene, dozens of marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles, a fire engine, a bomb squad vehicle and what appeared to be a battering ram vehicle belonging to the Colorado Springs Police Department surrounded the block.

The scene was cleared around 1 p.m., though caution tape still surrounded the home and several vehicles.

Details surrounding the shooting and standoff, including who was involved, whether anyone was injured and how the incident concluded, are still unknown. The Sheriff's Office announced it would issue more information later.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.