Dozens of mid-sized trees and thousands of seedlings that aren't native to Colorado will be removed from Monument Valley Park, Colorado Springs said Friday.
The trees being removed are Siberian elm and black locust, City Forestry said in a news release.
The majority of the removals will be north of Uintah Street along Monument Creek.
The purpose of removing the invasive species is to allow native vegetation to grow in their place, city officials say.
The black locust tree is native to the U.S., though its extent is not accurately known, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Siberian elm tree was introduced to the U.S. in the 1860s and is native to China, Siberia and Korea, the Forest Service said.
Residents can expect to see large machinery in the area and the project is expected to last for several weeks.