Intruder barricades self inside Colorado Springs apartment after victim walks in on burglary

A burglary suspect is now facing a long list of charges after police say he threatened a tenant with a gun and then initiated an hours-long standoff with SWAT.
Police tell 11 News the victim returned to his home at the Antero apartment complex near Fountain and Murray boulevards late Saturday night to find an intruder rummaging around inside. The startled suspect allegedly pulled out a gun, and the victim ran out and called 911. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself inside the victim's home and was refusing to come out.
The standoff dragged into Sunday morning.