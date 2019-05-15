Homemade incendiary devices were found Tuesday in an idling, stolen car in which a man who appeared to be intoxicated was behind the wheel, Colorado Springs police said.
Christopher Gibson, 21, was approached by police in the 8300 block of Turkey Run Drive in north Colorado Springs about 3:30 p.m. The car he was in was reported stolen on May 9, according to police.
The bomb squad was called after three homemade incendiary devices were found in the car and removed them.
Gibson was showing poor motor skills and was incoherent, according to police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
He is facing charges of motor vehicle theft and criminal mischief. No information was released on what Gibson may have intended to do with the devices.