Colorado Springs Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3000 Block of Illinois Avenue on July 18. An adult male was reportedly intoxicated and destroying items in his apartment.
Officers managed to contain the male, identified as Matthew Siron, who continued to be up and down emotionally and physically police say. After being detained, he became combative and grabbed an officers gun belt near his duty weapon.
Police say Siron was taken to the floor and "controlled." In this process however, the suspect kicked an officer in the knee.
Both the officer and Siron were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries and observation. The officer was later released.
Siron's wife was reported to be inside the house. No injuries to her were reported.