One young boy just wanted his own bed instead of sleeping on the floor in a bedroom with four siblings. So, he started a fire in his house.
A teenage girl brought a lighter to school to protect herself. She thought if she used it as a weapon, she could scare off the kids who were bullying her.
Students set 39 fires at Pikes Peak region schools in 2017, said Sunny Smaldino, community education and outreach supervisor and a youth fire intervention specialist for Colorado Springs’ Division of the Fire Marshal.
Instead of being sent to juvenile detention, many adolescent offenders — who at ages 8 to 18 have been identified as potentially becoming full-fledged arsonists — are referred to an intense fire intervention program that Colorado Springs fire officials created years ago and recently fine-tuned.
“The goal of this program is that they learn from this and don’t ever do this again,” said Kathy Hook, a youth fire-setting intervention specialist and fire and life safety educator.
With a recidivism rate of less than 1 percent, the alternative program, called FireFactor, appears to be working, Smaldino said.
The volume of referrals to her office decreased from 199 cases in 2006 to 68 last year.
But, “The intensity of the issues have gone up,” Smaldino said.
The misbehavior usually starts around 9 years old, Hook said, and needs to be stopped to prevent young pyromaniacs from becoming adult arsonists who torch homes, buildings, grasslands and forests.
Kids most often use lighters from home to ignite paper, cardboard, grass, branches or clothes, Hook said, and many cases involve setting paper on fire in the bathroom at school.
Motives vary.
Like adults, “Most children know starting a fire is wrong,” Hook said.
The lure: “It’s instant gratification and control.”
Some kids start fires out of anger, others celebration.
“They burn their books, they burn their tests,” Hook said. “They burn things they didn’t want to tell their parents about.”
Bullying, a growing problem, may lead some to start fires, said Hook.
Hook said one commonality among 70 percent of the incidents is that they are done by children living in with a single parent, a biological parent who remarries or is being cared for by a grandparent or other relative.
Many kids also have had a history of physical, mental or sexual abuse or abandonment, she said.
About 63 percent of youth offenders in the Colorado Springs area have a mental health condition, she said.
One-third have attention deficit with hyperactivity disorder, statistics show. Others include bipolar diagnoses, obsessive compulsive disorder and oppositional defiant disorder.
“If this is a symptom of bigger issues in their lives, we send them on to mental health professionals,” Hook said.
FireFactor started in 2006 using a Scared Straight format. But that didn’t seem to be effective, Smaldino said, as the numbers of offenders weren’t decreasing much.
In 2011, Smaldino’s office began offering an educational program about the dangers of misusing fire in local schools for sixth-graders.
A program for second-graders started in 2012.
They credit those efforts for a decline of kids who get referred to the program, from a high of 204 in 2011 to 68 in 2017.
Kids in El Paso, Pueblo and Teller counties come to FireFactor from referrals from parents, grandparents, school officials, police, firefighters and the juvenile court system.
An assessment lasts up to four hours, to determine the child’s situation and the risk the child poses. If appropriate, the child takes the intervention class. Parents or guardians must attend, and therapists can also be there.
“We’re an intervention and education group, we’re not an enforcement or counseling service,” Smaldino said. “We’re a safe place. No one’s going to get in any more trouble here.”
Parents find out what they need to be working on as a family to help the child discontinue starting fires.
“A lot of times, parents have no clue their child has set 15 fires and got caught that one time,” Smaldino said.
Under Colorado law, children age 10 and above can be arrested for arson. Charges can vary, depending on the dollar amount of damage and endangerment of life. In those cases, the FireFactor program fulfills one of the requirements of the Fourth Judicial District Office’s Youth Division.
Children learn about being accountable for their actions by addressing the group on how the incident affected their family, such as they got in trouble, their parents had to miss work, and they got suspended from school.
“Some of the parents or guardians have lost their homes or gotten injured and gone through burn treatment,” as a result of the child’s actions, Smaldino said.
The adolescents also discuss with their parents or guardians things they’re proud of in their lives and their hopes for the future.
“We find that to be very uplifting,” Hook said. “We make them face each other and look each other in the eye.”
The youths also write letters of apology.
“What I always like to read is what they’ve learned,” Hook said, “such as, ‘I did not realize how many people were impacted by my bad decision.’”
Kids identify what triggers their decision to start a fire, dangers of social media, what juvenile detention is like and why setting a fire is not a good way to take out frustration or anger or control issues.
“They don’t understand they can’t control fire or how quickly it grows,” Hook said. “Kids say, ‘I thought I could stomp it out.’”
Firefighters talk about the impact of the calls they respond to, such as firefighters dying while trying to save people or buildings.
“So a silly mistake or messing around has deep impacts,” Smaldino said.
“You’re putting your family and friends at risk,” Hook said. “It’s not Scared Straight but it’s not warm and fuzzy. It’s real.”
Rai Henniger, who had worked at the Sky Sox baseball team stadium, was severely injured when fireworks exploded in his face in 2007, has the biggest impact in classes as a guest speaker, Hook said.
Henniger lost one eye and had a brain injury.
“He had a chance to be bitter and angry or get better,” Smaldino said.
Other communities are working to replicate the model to fit their needs, including the state of Tennessee, Hook said, adding that she’s frequently called upon to visit other cities and do presentations on FireFactor.
“If you don’t have a program like this, you don’t know your problem,” said Smaldino, who belongs to several national fire prevention committees.
One 10-year-old boy wrote that he learned setting fires leads to bad things, and he is working on being a leader, not a follower. He recently called 911 when he saw other kids setting a fire at his apartment complex.
“He owned his mistake,” Hook said. “We’re super proud of these kiddos. The key is clearly education.”
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.