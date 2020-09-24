A slew of road closures are scheduled around Colorado Springs during the upcoming week, according to city and state officials.
In the wake of the pandemic, the Colorado Springs' St. Patrick's Day festivities were postponed. Instead of the annual 5K race being held in March, runners are set to race Saturday. That means a host of streets around the city will be closed for several hours.
The day of city road shutdowns will be followed by three weeks of roadwork south of Colorado Springs along Interstate 25 from Sept. 28 through Oct. 16. Crews will work on highway improvements, such as bridge repairs, repaving, and widening shoulders along a 7.5 mile section of the road. During the construction period, the highway's shoulder will be closed.
Both the city road closures and highway construction will pose delays for drivers, and in the case of the race closures — a potential need for drivers to find alternative routes.
Several roads will be affected by the race Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m., which include: Glen Avenue, from Uintah Street to Mesa Road, Mesa Road, from Glen Avenue to Cascade Avenue, and Cache La Poudre Street, from Mesa Road to Cascade Avenue.
Other closures will be from 6 to 10:30 a.m. on Cascade Avenue, from Kiowa Street to Vermijo Street, Tejon Street, from Kiowa Street to Vermijo Street, Sierra Madre Street, from Bijou Street to Cucharras Street, Colorado Avenue, from Nevada Avenue to Antlers Place and Sahwatch Street, Antlers Place, from Colorado Avenue to Sierra Madre Street, and Pikes Peak Avenue, from Nevada Avenue to Cascade Avenue.
As far as the highway construction, drivers can expect road shoulders to be closed between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.