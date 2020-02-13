I-70

Safety closure on Interstate 70, west of Frisco. Photo courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced a safety closure on Interstate 70 in both directions between Frisco and Vail Pass on Thursday. 

The closure will begin at 11 a.m. and may last through the afternoon to allow for winter maintenance operations.

CDOT is conducting the winter maintenance operations to prepare for Presidents Day weekend.  

According to CDOT, travelers should plan on encountering winter weather conditions in the area. CDOT encourages motorists to be aware of laws before entering the roadway. 

