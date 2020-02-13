The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced a safety closure on Interstate 70 in both directions between Frisco and Vail Pass on Thursday.
I-70 EB/WB: Planned closure between Exit 180 - East Vail and Exit 201 - Frisco. A safety closure is planned to start between 11:00 and 11:30 this morning for winter maintenance operations. No estimated time to open. https://t.co/Ba9S2ergxG— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 13, 2020
The closure will begin at 11 a.m. and may last through the afternoon to allow for winter maintenance operations.
CDOT is conducting the winter maintenance operations to prepare for Presidents Day weekend.
According to CDOT, travelers should plan on encountering winter weather conditions in the area. CDOT encourages motorists to be aware of laws before entering the roadway.
