The $1.2 billion Central 70 Project moves on step closer to completion this weekend as the Colorado Department of Transportation will close westbound Interstate 70 for a traffic shift.
The shift will close westbound I-70 between Interstate 270 and Brighton Boulevard from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
The on-ramps to westbound I-70 between Quebec Street and Brighton Boulevard will also be closed this weekend.
On Monday, motorists will be driving in the new, permanent alignment, completing the final traffic shift and major construction activities on I-70.
The Central 70 Project, which broke ground in 2018, is reconstructing a 10-mile stretch of the interstate, adding one new Express Lane in each direction, removing the 56-year-old viaduct and lowering the interstate between Brighton and Colorado Boulevards.
CDOT said traffic should be in its final configuration by late this year with landscaping, installation of park elements and additional items continuing through 2023.
CDOT said crews need to remove the temporary jersey barrier that once separated westbound and eastbound traffic in its temporary configuration in the westbound bore of the tunnel. Crews also will place the final lift of asphalt on westbound I-70 between Colorado and Brighton boulevards.
9News contributed to this report