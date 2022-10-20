The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 south of Fountain have reopened following a crash that left one person dead, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the lanes reopened as of 12:15 p.m.
#I25 northbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 122 - Pikes Peak International Raceway and Exit 123 - Clear Spring Ranch. https://t.co/NSzsMYzT7O— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 20, 2022
Around 9 a.m., CDOT originally reported that the crash had closed the northbound lanes between Exit 122 to Pikes Peak International Raceway and Exit 123 to Clear Spring Ranch between Pueblo and Fountain.
Colorado State Patrol told KKTV that a tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided, killing the driver of the pickup. No further information has been released.