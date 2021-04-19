Interstate 25's southbound lanes between Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street were closed by a crash Monday afternoon in Colorado Springs, the city's traffic account tweeted.
From North Chestnut Street, an apparently dead pedestrian could be seen on the freeway near a parked semi-truck. There was also a visible hole in the fence between the interstate and North Chestnut.
Traffic was backed up for 3 miles to Woodmen Road as law enforcement diverted cars to exit at Garden of the Gods Road.
Colorado Springs police said the Major Crash Team responded to a crash on the interstate.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.