Nearly a year into the $17 million Pikes Peak Avenue reconstruction project, some lanes of traffic will reopen this week.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, one lane of Pikes Peak Avenue will reopen in each direction at Hancock Avenue and Union Boulevard, a city news release says. Hancock Avenue will reopen at Pikes Peak Avenue.
“Traffic approaching these intersections will be controlled by traffic control signs and devices for crew and motorist safety,” the release says. “Delays are expected.”
Several key milestones are complete, the release says:
• Since the closure of the Union Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue intersection in early May, crews have completed all utility, storm drainage and roadway reconstruction.
• The storm pipe drainage mainline is complete from the Shooks Run Trail to Union Boulevard.
The majority of the storm inlets along the southern edge of the roadway are now equipped to handle stormwater and will improve drainage throughout the project corridor. And within the next several weeks, Pikes Peak Avenue traffic will be realigned to the south side of the roadway onto new permanent asphalt, which will open the north half of the project for reconstruction.
For more information on the project, which began in September 2017, call the project hotline at 593-9239, email PikesPeakAvene@gmail.com or visit coloradosprings.gov/PikesPeakReconstruct.