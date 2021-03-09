The intersection of Yucatan/Clearview Drives and Hancock Expressway will operate as a 4-way stop while a damaged pole at the intersection is repaired, a county news release announced.
Troopers were called to the intersection shortly before 6 a.m. after a dump truck driver hit a power line pole and pulled down some of the traffic lights down without realizing the damage caused, Colorado State Patrol said.
Troopers found the driver and had them return to the scene, state patrol said.
El Paso County Department of Public Works surveyed the damage and will make repairs, officials said.
In the meantime drivers can use Bradley Road and Milton East Proby Parkway as an alternative route because delays are expected at Yucatan Drive and Clearview Drive at Hancock Expressway while temporary stop signs are installed.
Here are a few driving tips the county recommended when at a 4-way stop:
- Slow down and come to a complete stop when approaching a 4-way stop
- Be alert and drive cautiously
- Eliminate distractions, avoid using cell phones while driving.
- Watch for workers, equipment, and signs