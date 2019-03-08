International Women's Day on Friday, sponsored by the United Nations since 1975, celebrates women's achievements and aims to further their rights. Here's a look at just a few stories of high-achieving women around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

- Fannie Mae Duncan succeeded against all odds as an African-American woman entrepreneur in the Pikes Peak region. Read more here.

Fannie Mae Duncan sits in the Cotton Club with musicians playing in the background in this 1955 photograph. Duncan graduated from the integrated Colorado Springs High School (now Palmer High) in 1938, the first in her family to get a diploma. She went on to serve at the segregated soda fountain at what was then Camp Carson and, after a few years, decided to go into business for herself at age 26. Duncan bought the building that would become Duncan’s Cafe and later the Cotton Club at 25 W. Colorado Ave., across from the Antlers hotel, when she was just 28. In an era of segregation, Duncan invited people of all colors to eat, drink, dance and listen to live jazz at her club. Many of the greatest entertainers of the day performed at the club, including Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Etta James, Sammy Davis Jr., BB King and Fats Domino. A bronze statue of Duncan by Fort Collins artist Lori Kiplinger Pandy will be erected in front of the Pikes Peak Center early next year.
- Colorado Women in Ranching: A spirit of nurturing, sustainability is alive at San Juan Ranch. Read more here and see video here.

- Wrestle like a girl: Local high school hosts all-girls tournament as pilot program. See video here.

Don’t tell these Colorado women that hunting is for men. Read more here.

- Sisterhood on ice: Women’s hockey showcased at annual Colorado pond hockey tournament. Read more here.

- Athena Award given to Jan Weiland. Read more here.

- Women who work for The Gazette recognized for stellar work. Read more here.

