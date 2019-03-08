International Women's Day on Friday, sponsored by the United Nations since 1975, celebrates women's achievements and aims to further their rights. Here's a look at just a few stories of high-achieving women around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
- Fannie Mae Duncan succeeded against all odds as an African-American woman entrepreneur in the Pikes Peak region. Read more here.
- Colorado Women in Ranching: A spirit of nurturing, sustainability is alive at San Juan Ranch. Read more here and see video here.
- Wrestle like a girl: Local high school hosts all-girls tournament as pilot program. See video here.
- Don’t tell these Colorado women that hunting is for men. Read more here.
- Sisterhood on ice: Women’s hockey showcased at annual Colorado pond hockey tournament. Read more here.
- Athena Award given to Jan Weiland. Read more here.
- Women who work for The Gazette recognized for stellar work. Read more here.