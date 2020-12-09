Six officers — including one who provoked the ire of community activists for posting “Kill Em All” online about Black Lives Matters protesters — were cleared in an internal investigation of allegations of excessive force in subduing a protester in June, according to Colorado Springs police.

Sgt. Keith Wrede, who under a fake name on Facebook, called in July for protesters to be killed, and Officer Robert Thymian were reprimanded for not turning on their body-worn camera as officers struggled to handcuff the protester, the Internal Affairs report stated.

Internal Affairs, which looks into complaints about officer misconduct, investigated the officers’ use of force during an arrest of a 29-year-old man on June 1, which was partially recorded by another protester and circulated on social media. The monthlong demonstrations in Colorado Springs were part of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who kept him pinned to the ground with his knee on his neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breath.

The video showed the officers holding the man down at Costilla Street and Nevada Avenue, after tackling him and putting him in handcuffs. Several of the officers could be seen striking the man as he lay on the ground.

While Colorado Springs police determined the officers’ use of force was in line with the department’s policy of arresting a resisting subject, supervisors found Wrede and Thymian violated the department’s body-worn camera policy, which requires officers to record any confrontation with the public, according to the report.

A commander, who noted that neither officer had similar violations in the past, ordered Thymian and Wrede to receive verbal counseling.

Deputy Chief Pat Rigdon found both officers’ violation as “not sustained” and did not require any further reprimand, noting that there was “not enough evidence” to show that either officer knowingly did not activate their cameras.

In the report, Rigdon said he would update the department’s policy “that no longer gives the impression that battery life is consideration when deciding how long to allow the camera to record.”

The protester was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, according to the report, which stated that he had been seen slapping an officer’s arm and cursing at the officers. An officer who was interviewed as part of the investigation said the protester suffered a contusion to his forehead from a rubber bullet fired by police.

Court records show he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Camille Parsons, a protester who recorded the video from her car, previously told The Gazette she started to run from officers after they fired rubber rounds and sprayed tear gas at the crowd. She said the man was also walking back to his car and asked the officers why they kept firing rubber rounds, before they tackled him.

The protests in Colorado Springs were mostly peaceful throughout, with little property damage. However, during the first nights, protesters marched to police headquarters at Rio Grande Street and Nevada Avenue, threw fireworks and other objects at police and ignored officers' orders to disperse. Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets and arrested a handful of protesters.

According to the IA report:

The 29-year-old protester was walking in the road, blocking traffic and ignoring officers’ request to clear the roadway about 12:30 a.m., when Sgt. Troy Bauer ordered for tactical teams to arrest him. After the protester refused to drop to the ground, Officer Robert Comstock fired pepper balls at the protester, striking him in his torso and lower body and causing him to fall to the ground.

Officer Christopher Laabs held down the protester’s right arm, while Officers Mark Daly and Thymian and Sgt. Wrede tried to place him in handcuffs. Wrede said he held the man’s left hand to the ground while placing his left hand on the protester’s head toward the ground.

Wrede said he feared that if the protester could roll on his back, “he would be a great risk to himself, other citizens, and officers.”

Laabs said he heard the man say he could not breathe three times while officers tried to place handcuffs on him, but said the protester was on his feet about eight seconds later as he was led to a police car.

Officer Andrew Rutter said that pepper balls were used to de-escalate the situation, but force was necessary after they had “little to no effect” on him. He said he “delivered multiple closed fist strikes” to the man’s leg, aimed at a nerve that supplies sensation to the lower leg, preventing the protester from “pushing away, standing up, and continuing his aggressive, erratic, and unpredictable behavior.” He also struck the protester in the rib cage as he tried to roll onto his side.

Daly said he struck the protester with his closed fist at least five times as the protester resisted arrest in the street.

All of the officers said their use of force was "necessary" and "unavoidable" to arrest the protester, according to the report.

Months later, police launched another Internal Affairs investigation into Wrede, who used the pseudonym Steven Eric on Facebook, and commented “KILL EM ALL” and “KILL THEM ALL” on a livestream video of the Black Lives Matter demonstration blocking Interstate 25 in July.

In the video, demonstrators blocked the interstate near a downtown exit for about 30 minutes while calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality.

In August, with activists calling for Wrede to be fired, Police Chief Vince Niski acknowledged the Wrede’s comments had harmed the relationship between the community and police, calling his statements “unprofessional,” “distasteful,” and “not reflective,” of the department.

Wrede, who has been employed by CSPD for 20 years, was suspended without pay for 40 hours — resulting in a $2,044 pay cut — and reassigned to a different unit that has less public interaction “for an undetermined amount of time,” police said.

He was also required to attend training called Unconscious Bias: Uncovering Hidden Assumptions, according to the July report.

“While his statements were harmful and reprehensible, I cannot deprive the community of a good police officer and his services because of an isolated incident of an error in judgment,” Niski said, explaining why he declined to fire Wrede.