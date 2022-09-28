Colorado Springs wants your input on designing a park.

City officials are looking for ideas about the design and development of Coleman Community Park, a 70-acre, mostly undeveloped site in east Colorado Springs. The public is invited to attend a community forum from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Sand Creek High School.

Thursday’s forum will include an update on the park’s status and input opportunities on three initial park concepts.

The park will be near Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road and is adjacent to UCHealth Park and Ragain Field.

The master plan includes an active sports hub, community amenities and the integration of Sand Creek and nature, according to a news release. The plan is expected to be finalized in spring 2023, and construction will follow as funding is available.

The park will be funded by a ballot measure passed by voters in 2019 that dedicated $7 million in excess TABOR revenue to parks and trails. The master plan is estimated to cost $247,000.