Colorado Springs officials launch a series of town halls this week to get input on their latest plan to address homelessness.
The city's eight-point Action Plan for Homelessness Response would, among other things, help homeless military veterans, expand use of the city's HelpCOS.org website and create a "homeless court" to alternatives to fines or jail for many municipal offenses.
The plan also calls for hiring more Neighborhood Services officers to clean up illegal camps while also creating HelpCOS Ambassador Teams to do outreach and help tourists downtown and in Old Colorado City. The city also plans to create 370 more "low barrier" shelter beds, where admission is based on behavior, not sobriety.
The plan calls for completing those initiatives by Dec. 31, 2019.
The first town hall will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.
The other town halls, also from 6 to 7:30 p.m., are scheduled for:
• Oct. 25 at City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.
• Nov. 15 at the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave.
• Nov. 28 at Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Española St.
• Dec. 5 at Fire Station 8, 3737 Airport Road
• Dec. 13 at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.