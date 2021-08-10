After a four-day manhunt, Cañon City police and Fremont County sheriff's deputies captured an inmate who escaped the Teller County jail on Friday.
Law enforcement received a tip at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon that Chancey Ray Colwell, 37, was hiding in a residence somewhere near the 2000 block of Pear Street in Cañon City.
As law enforcement descended on the residence, police said Colwell made a break for it, but was promptly captured after a foot chase. He's now being held at the Teller County Detention Center.
Colwell had walked out of the jail in Divide during early morning hours Friday, leading local and federal law enforcement agencies — including Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and U.S. marshals — on a statewide manhunt.
Colwell was working a nighttime cleaning shift at the jail, which typically entails cleaning toilets, mopping floors and doing inmates' laundry, when he escaped, Teller County Sheriff Detentions Commander Lad Sullivan said.
There were four guards on duty at the jail tasked with monitoring Colwell and the roughly 60 other inmates at the jail when he escaped, he said.
Jail officials have determined how Colwell escaped, Sullivan said, although he declined to provide more detail due to concerns that releasing the information could undermine security.
Colwell was sentenced to 34 years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to attempted murder charges stemming from a December 2020 shootout with police trying to arrest him on five outstanding felony warrants.
“It is because of diligent community members that we were able to accomplish this mission so quickly,” the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.