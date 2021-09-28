The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified an inmate who died at the El Paso County jail Saturday as 33-year-old Steven Thorne.

Just after midnight Saturday, Thorne fell on the ground as he made his way to the bathroom. Deputies and medical staff helped Thorne sit up, at which time he was conscious and breathing, deputies said.

While waiting for an ambulance, Thorne became unresponsive and stopped breathing at about 12:30 a.m. He died shortly thereafter despite life-saving measures, deputies said.

Thorne's death was the first of two deaths in the El Paso County jail within a three-day span.