The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified an inmate who died in the El Paso County jail Sunday after a medical emergency was declared in the men's ward.
Deputies found 31-year-old Justin Ferguson unresponsive and not breathing in his cell around 12:49 a.m., the sheriff's office said.
Deputies began life-saving efforts until emergency crews arrived and took over, they said.
“At this point there is no indication the death is related to COVID-19,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Reed said in a news release.
The coroner's office said it would take between six to eight weeks before autopsy results could reveal the cause of Ferguson's death.