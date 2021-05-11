GazetteSlate.jpg

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified an inmate who died in the El Paso County jail Sunday after a medical emergency was declared in the men's ward.

Deputies found 31-year-old Justin Ferguson unresponsive and not breathing in his cell around 12:49 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Deputies began life-saving efforts until emergency crews arrived and took over, they said.

“At this point there is no indication the death is related to COVID-19,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Reed said in a news release.

The coroner's office said it would take between six to eight weeks before autopsy results could reveal the cause of Ferguson's death.

