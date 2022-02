The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a man who died in the El Paso County jail this week as 32-year-old Sean Williams.

Williams was taken to the jail's medical section Tuesday night for "a possible medical issue and became unresponsive," the Sheriff's Office said.

He died after first responders attempted life-saving measures, the Sheriff's Office said. He was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

No other details were released.