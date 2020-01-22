An inmate who died Friday night in the medical section at the El Paso County jail was identified Wednesday as Brian Clark of Colorado Springs.

Clark, 44, was being held at the jail on a warrant for indecent exposure, Colorado Springs police said in a statement. The Police Department is investigating Clark's death because force was used, said Jacqueline Kirby, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Typically, a neutral agency investigates whenever deadly force is used to avoid conflicts of interest.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It does not indicate any wrongdoing by any stretch; it is just our policy,” Kirby said on Tuesday.

Ten deputies who work in the jail have been placed on paid administrative leave in the death, Kirby said, adding it's the same protocol that is followed in a shooting involving a deputy.

No information has been released about the deputies' involvement in Clark's death.

Court records show Clark was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in October 2018. He had pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor, but was booked into jail Jan. 7 for failing to appear for a court date, Kirby said.

Clark died in the medical section of the jail, despite life-saving measures by deputies, medical staff and first responders, Kirby said. No information has been released about why Clark was in the medical wing.

Kirby did not say why force was used on Clark or what it involved and whether Clark was under restraint when he lost consciousness.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to announce when it will release surveillance footage of the incident by the end of the week, Kirby said.

The county Coroner's Office will determine Clark's manner of death.