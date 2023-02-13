An inmate is back in custody after reportedly escaping from a Cañon City prison complex, officials said Sunday night.

Richmond Johnson, 30, escaped the Arrowhead Correctional Center on the East Canon Complex and was last seen walking in a nearby field just before 8:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the state Department of Corrections.

Members with the Cañon City Search team, DOC Office of the Inspector General and local law enforcement conducted search efforts and announced around 11:40 p.m. that Johnson had been located.

Johnson was listed as a "minimum security inmate" and had been serving a two-year sentence for vehicular eluding with bodily injury, officials said.

Officials did not include information on how Johnson escaped or where he was found.