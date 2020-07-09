The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified the inmate who committed suicide earlier this month as 47-year-old Shawn Meehan.
Meehan was found hanging in his cell at approximately 12:19 p.m. on July 3, , according to the Sheriff's Office.
Meehan wasn't breathing and had no pulse when deputies found him. This is the fifth completed suicide at the El Paso County jail since 2009.
Meehan was booked May 21 for felony second-degree burglary and for misdemeanor theft, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sgt. Deborah Mynatt said.