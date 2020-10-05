An 31-year-old inmate at a southern Colorado federal prison was found dead late Saturday, Federal Bureau of Prisons officials reported.
Bret Zimmer was found unresponsive about 8:30 p.m. by staff members at the Federal Correctional Institution who tried life-saving measures, according to an agency news release. Emergency medical crews determined the death on scene at the federal prison in Florence.
Zimmer's death does not appear to be COVID-19 related and no one else was injured or at no time was the public in danger, the news release stated.
Zimmer was sentenced in Utah to 48 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and had been at the Florence facility since Oct. 2, 2019.
The prison is a medium security facility that currently houses 1,215 male offenders.
An inmate death was reported at another federal prison in Florence, the Administrative Maximum Penitentiary, in September.
Lamarcus Lee Hillard, 40, was found unresponsive Sept. 19 about 9:15 a.m. Staff responded and initiated life-saving measures to Hillard, according to a news release. Emergency medical crews pronounced Hillard dead at the scene.
Hillard was sentenced in Mississippi to 25 years at the administrative facility for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, the news release stated. Hillard had been at the facility since Dec. 4, 2007.