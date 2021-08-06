Colwell

Chancey Ray Colwell.

 Courtesy of the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

An inmate escaped from the Teller County jail Friday morning, law enforcement said.

Deputies searched for Chancey Ray Colwell but said there was no need to shelter in place, deputies tweeted.

Anyone with information were asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-678-9652.

Police: Man beaten in Colorado Springs parking lot
Potential vaccine mandate for military personnel looms
UPDATE: Southern Colorado mom, son found after boy was allegedly forced into car trunk

Tags

Load comments