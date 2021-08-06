An inmate escaped from the Teller County jail Friday morning, law enforcement said.
Deputies searched for Chancey Ray Colwell but said there was no need to shelter in place, deputies tweeted.
An inmate has escaped from Teller County Jail. There is no need to shelter in place at this time. Expect heavy Law Enforcement traffic in the area and please report anything suspicious to Teller County Sheriff's Office. 719-687-9652 Booking Photo: Colwell, Chancey Ray pic.twitter.com/DPJoSjwaIc— Deputy Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) August 6, 2021
Anyone with information were asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-678-9652.