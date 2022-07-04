One male inmate of the El Paso County jail died Monday morning, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced.
Around 7:35 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell, officials said. Despite life-saving efforts from sheriff's office personnel and medical staff as well as responders from the American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the man died.
The man's identity will not be released until he's positively identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office and his family is contacted.