An inmate of the El Paso County Jail died after a medical emergency Saturday morning, Lt. Deb Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff's office announced Saturday afternoon.
Just after midnight Saturday in the male housing ward, an inmate fell on the ground as he made his way to the bathroom. Deputies and medical staff helped the inmate sit up, at which time he was conscious and breathing, Mynatt said in a Sunday news release.
While waiting for an ambulance, the man became unresponsive and stopped breathing at about 12:30 a.m. He died shortly thereafter despite life-saving measures. At this time, there is nothing to indicate the man died due to COVID-19, Mynatt said.
Deputies with the sheriff's office are investigating the incident.