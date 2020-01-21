Ten deputies were placed on paid administrative leave while the city investigates the death of an inmate at El Paso County jail Friday night, said a spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Although authorities have not released information surrounding the circumstances of the man's death, it could have involved the use of deadly force, said spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby. She did not elaborate.

The deputies will receive paid time off in accordance with department policy when deadly force is used, she said. Typically, deputies receive three days of paid time leave, though when they return to active duty is determined on an individual basis, she said.

“It does not indicate any wrongdoing by any stretch, it is just our policy,” Kirby said.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, died in the medical section of the jail Friday night, officials said in a release Saturday. Despite life-saving measures by deputies, medical staff and first responders, the man died, the release stated. Kirby said she did not know the man's medical condition.

The Deadly Force Investigation Team, made up of members of the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, will investigate the death.

"This is not an internal investigation. We are not investigating policies for the Sheriff's Office," said police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik. "We are investigating the events surrounding the death."

Once complete, the multi-agency team will turn its findings over to the District Attorney's Office, which will decide if the deputies involved will face criminal charges.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will determine the man's manner of death.