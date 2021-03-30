An inmate at the El Paso County jail died after hanging himself in a cell Monday evening, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies say they spotted the incident just before 6 p.m. and rushed to the cell where they freed the man from his improvise noose and attempted to revive him.
Deputies used a defibrillator in attempt to restart the man's heart, but were unsuccessful.
The sheriff's office hasn't released the inmate's identity, nor have they said what landed him in jail.
The jail has had a string of deaths over the past two years and also had one of the state's largest coronavirus outbreaks at the height of the pandemic in 2020.
Deputies said Monday's suicide is under investigation.