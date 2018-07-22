Thomas Laperch, an inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary in Cañon City, died Sunday after a fight that occurred at the prison Saturday.
After the altercation, Laperch was treated by medical staff and then moved to a local hospital where he later died.
The Colorado Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General is investigating the incident, and at this time there is no apparent connection to the homicide of an inmate at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility last week.
Further details have not yet been released.
